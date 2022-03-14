Boolberry (BBR) Price Tops $0.0024

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 108.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Boolberry has a market cap of $31,300.63 and approximately $12.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boolberry has traded up 106.4% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00468769 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

