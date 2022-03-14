BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 480

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

BP stock opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.45. The firm has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.56). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.49).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

