Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BXBLY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $14.19 on Monday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

