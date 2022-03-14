Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €100.00 ($108.70) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 50,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,671. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.