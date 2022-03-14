Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.0 days.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $76.75 on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.