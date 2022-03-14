Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.21).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 752.50 ($9.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 880.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 905.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

