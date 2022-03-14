Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. Starbucks also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,530. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.