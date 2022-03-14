Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $13.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 793,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

