Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

AvidXchange stock opened at 7.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.69. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.88 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

