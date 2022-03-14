Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

