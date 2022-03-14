Brokerages Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 393,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,082. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

