Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.47. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.