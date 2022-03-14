Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 357,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

