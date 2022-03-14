Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

VCYT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 134,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $13,299,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $10,808,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter.

