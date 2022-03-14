Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $30.29

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.98.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 1,750,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,617. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

