Brokerages Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Target Price at $5.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.