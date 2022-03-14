Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $6.30

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.07 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

