Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$19.56

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.97. The company had a trading volume of 120,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,958. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.84. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

