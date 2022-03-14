Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$25.92

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

TSE:MAG traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.49. 192,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.53. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.45.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

