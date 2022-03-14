Brokerages Set Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT at $183.60

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $124.28 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

