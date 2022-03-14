Brokerages Set Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) PT at $35.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NILSY. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NILSY stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

