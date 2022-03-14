Brokerages Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Price Target at $1,788.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,788.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.60. 3,981,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,847. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

