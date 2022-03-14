Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

