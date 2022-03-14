BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
