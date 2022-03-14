BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

