BTCS Inc. (BTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $3.34 on Monday. BTCS has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get BTCS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.