Burlington Stores (BURL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/14/2022 – Burlington Stores is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Burlington Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

3/4/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $360.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $303.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $327.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $303.00.

2/17/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00.

2/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $288.00.

2/15/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

1/20/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

NYSE:BURL traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $194.97. The stock had a trading volume of 929,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $265.36. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

