Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.68 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

