Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.