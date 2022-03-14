California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,190.

Shares of ULCC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.