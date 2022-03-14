California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,466.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.