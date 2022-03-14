California State Teachers Retirement System Has $265,000 Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Financial Institutions worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $512.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

