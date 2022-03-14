California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

AMTX opened at $13.72 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.