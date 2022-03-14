California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $331,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.