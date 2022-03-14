California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,074 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.