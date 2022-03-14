Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$200.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $92.43 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

