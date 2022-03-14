Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

