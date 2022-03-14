Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.44

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.44 and last traded at C$27.71, with a volume of 154238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.