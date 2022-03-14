Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$129.87.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$98.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.61. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$104.07. The firm has a market cap of C$91.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

