Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 48.43% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,696. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.