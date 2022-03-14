Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

