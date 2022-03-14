Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCPPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

