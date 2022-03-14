Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $99,060.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

