CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 612 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.30 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

