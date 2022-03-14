CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $131.96. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

