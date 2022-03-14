CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

