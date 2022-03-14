CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $637,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $178.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

