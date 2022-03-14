CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $479.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

