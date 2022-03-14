CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

