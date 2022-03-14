CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 722 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.23 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

