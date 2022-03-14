CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
